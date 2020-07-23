Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet decided to postpone elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for another three months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections were scheduled to be held before May 1 as per Municipal rules but due to COVID-19, a three-month extension was given on April 27.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,436 COVID-19 Positive Cases And 34 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

The extension will be over on July 27, so another three months extension is given from July 27 onwards.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 3,37,607 cases, the highest in the country. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the state has 1,37,282 active cases, and 1,87,769 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. As many as 12,556 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Maharastra. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Postpones Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections For 3 More Months Due to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)