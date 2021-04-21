Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to cancel Class X board examination, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here.

In a televised message, she said, The (Class X board) exam is cancelled. However, to bring parity across various higher secondary education boards, including of Maharashtra as well as central and international boards, a meeting (of stakeholders) will be called to finalise a roadmap."

Marks will be given to students based on internal assessment, but a process for the same is yet be decided, Gaikwad said.

There is no decision as of now on how marks will be given to students who will be applying for Class 11 admission in various junior colleges.

"A decision on marking system will be finalised only after discussing the issue with various stakeholders, Gaikwad said after attending the cabinet meeting.

