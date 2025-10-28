Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that India will host the inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) on February 17 to 19 at the Jio World Convention Centre, according to a release.

The event will be organised by Project Mumbai in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra's Department of Environment and Climate Change, and will be supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Calls Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' Poll Manifesto 'Bunch of Lies'.

According to the press release, Mumbai Climate Week aims to become a major platform for climate action across the Global South, with India taking a leadership role.

Speaking about the event, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "It is high time we move from dialogue to action in the space of climate change. Mumbai Climate Week is a great initiative that not only celebrates climate mitigation efforts but also brings citizens, businesses, and institutions into action. It will set benchmarks for Maharashtra and Mumbai, inspiring us to take concrete steps rather than remain spectators. We will reach out to the global community to make MCW a global event, truly where hope meets action."

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Landfall Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal Starts Landfall Near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Process To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

The Chief Minister, joined by leading climate experts, shared details of the event. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to participate. They will come to Mumbai to create a practical climate action plan, working with city leaders, state chief ministers, civil society groups, corporates, students, and youth.

Speaking about the initiative, Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said, "Mumbai Climate Week marks a historic step for Maharashtra and India as we unite and amplify the voices of the Global South. This unique platform underscores our commitment to empowering climate-resilient communities through inclusive collaboration and relevant solutions. MCW will catalyse transformative impact, fostering partnerships that transcend borders."

Monitor Deloitte will be the strategic knowledge partner. Several major organisations have already joined as partners and supporters, including the Climate Group (hosts of New York Climate Week), India Climate Collaborative, WRI, Eversource, HT Parekh Foundation, UNICEF, ISEG, Shakti Foundation, Rainmatter Foundation, National Gallery of Modern Art and National Service scheme (NSS).

The inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week will focus on three connected themes: food systems, energy transition, and urban resilience. Each theme will be examined through the lenses of justice, innovation, and funding. This ensures that the MCW platform addresses both climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, the press release said.

The platform will give a voice to citizens and grassroots initiatives. Subjects including mental health, art, spirituality, sports, and cinema will be included in the week's activities. A climate-focused food festival is also being planned as part of public engagement.

In the lead-up to the event in February, various preparatory activities, including cross-stakeholder working groups, innovation mapping exercises, calls for applications, workshops, roundtables, and conferences, will be organised, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)