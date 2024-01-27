Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and all his supporters as the state government accepted all demands.

Earlier today, amid a huge crowd of supporters, Jarange Patil ended his fast by accepting a glass of juice from Shinde. Shinde and Patil together offered garlands to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | Single Judge vs Division Bench: Supreme Court Stays All Further Proceedings Before Calcutta High Court; Issues Notice to West Bengal and Others.

Shinde had held meetings with officials over the activist's demands and sent a delegation with a draft ordinance on Friday night after which Patil said he was calling off his protest.

Congratulating the Maratha community for the "peaceful protest," Shinde said that Patil and his supporters showcased a lot of patience.

Also Read | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Angry With Police, Stages Sit-In Protest on Road After SFI Holds Black Flag Protest Against Him (Watch Videos).

"Everyone was looking forward to this protest and you all have shown a lot of patience and made this protest successful," Shinde said. "I congratulate you all for the same," the Chief Minister said.

Shinde also emphasised his commitment to the Maratha reservation. "I am the son of a farmer and I know how it feels. I had taken a pledge to give reservations to Marathas and I kept my word. This is an historic moment."

The chief minister also highlighted how his government is working for the welfare of all. "We have never taken any decision for votes but for people's benefits."

He declared that victory over Maratha reservations has been achieved. "Today is the day of victory for you all. We have accepted all your demands."

Shinde emphasised that Patil's demand was not to take away the reservation for the OBC. "OBC and Marathas live together in villages. Manoj Jarange Patil is of the view that reservations for any community must not be taken," he said.

Patil in his address to the gathering and said, "This struggle was for reservation for Marathas. We came here to give 54 lakh Kunbi certificates. We have been struggling for the past four months. My generation struggled to get this reservation. More than 300 people killed themselves during the struggle."

Patil also expressed pride in his community for their support.

"Even though my physical condition doesn't support fasting, I feel proud of people from my community who followed my words." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)