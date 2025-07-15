Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik have arrived at the Tesla showroom in Mumbai ahead of its inauguration later today.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant will open its India showroom on Tuesday morning at the Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Earlier, Tesla on Friday through its India-focused X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a teaser that read "Coming soon," along with a graphic that indicated Tesla's presence in India would begin this month, July 2025.

While there has been much speculation around Tesla's plans for India, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, had earlier clarified in June that Tesla is currently not interested in manufacturing vehicles in India.

"They want to sell their car in India. There is no further development about Tesla," Kumaraswamy had said during a media interaction. He confirmed that Tesla is only interested in opening showrooms in India for now.

Earlier reports had suggested that Tesla was keen to import its vehicles into the country and sell them through its showrooms, rather than establishing manufacturing facilities. However, the company has maintained a quiet stance about its detailed operational strategy for India.

In a significant move earlier this year, Tesla began its hiring process in India, indicating the company's preparations for entering the domestic market were gaining pace.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously expressed interest in investing in India, but he had also pointed out that high import duties were a major hurdle.However, India's new EV policy, which was announced recently, offered reduced import duties and additional incentives to attract global EV manufacturers, potentially paving the way for Tesla's entry.

In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Elon Musk and discussed opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation. PM Modi had also met Musk earlier in February during his visit to the United States.

With the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai, Tesla is expected to test the Indian market and build a base for its premium electric vehicles in one of the world's fastest-growing automobile markets. (ANI)

