Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday backed the FIR against three unidentified women for offering namaz in the premises of Shaniwar Wada in Pune, saying that authorities will take action against anyone found guilty of violating the law.

The Chief Minister said, "We will take action against anyone who does anything without permission."

This comes after a case was registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations.

According to the Pune City Police, an FIR has been filed under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

The incident reportedly took place around 1:45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint with the Pune City Police.

The video led to protest demonstrations on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city based right wing outfit, they also performed purification rituals at spot where namaz was offered.

Police have increased security deployment around Shaniwarwada. "We have invoked the relevant section of the AMASR Rules, which provides for penalties related to prohibited activities within protected monuments," a police officer said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also defended police action in the case. She said, "An FIR has been registered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules 1959, because if anyone violates restrictions that apply to a protected monument, action needs to be taken. This FIR was raised on the issue of certain sections choosing to be in the ASI-dominant spaces of monuments."

She added that there was no need to make the issue about Hindu versus Muslim, but about what remains permissible under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"Whether it's Shaniwar Wada or any place of religious belief, there needs to be a place where one can worship and when one doesn't. It is like saying that we want to go to Haji Ali Dargah and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Nobody does it because we respect each other's religious beliefs. Whether it's Hindus or Muslims, we have always coexisted. So why make this into a controversy of Hindu versus Muslim? This is about what is permissible under the Archaeological Survey of India," Shaina NC said.

While the BJP and right-wing outfits protested against the incident and performed "purification" at the spot, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane went on to question Muslims, asking if they would accept Hindus chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali.

He justified the right-wing outfits' protest, calling Shaniwarwada a symbol of Hindu valour and close to the community's heart.

He said, "Shaniwarwada has a history. It is the symbol of our valour. It is very close to the Hindu community's heart. If you want to offer namaz there, will you be fine with Hindus going to Haji Ali and chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Will your sentiments not be hurt?... One should offer prayers only at the designated places. If Hindu workers raised their voice, then it is correct."

However, the protest and the act of "purification" triggered a political row in the State, with the Opposition parties slamming the Mahayuti government.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi hit back at Rane and called him out for spreading "hate".

He said, "Muslims and Hindus lived together. You (BJP) are in power for 10-12 years and performing a bloody dance of hate. The world is witnessing your hate."

"Why will you perform 'jaap' at Haji Ali? Was it a temple where they offered namaz? If you are at Haji Ali and it is time for you to offer prayers, no one will object. Muslims have big hearts," Azmi said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan also criticised the BJP and asked for action against the people who performed "purification" on the spot.

He questioned CM Fadnavis over his silence on protests and statements by Mahayuti leaders.

Pathan said, "The Muslim women offered namaz in the garden there. Someone made a video, and it went viral. They went to protest there, took cow urine and did purification. We got to know that an FIR has been registered against the women. The Constitution talks about equality, so why has there been no FIR against those who went there to perform purification?"

"The BJP should purify their mindset...They are destroying our nation's secularism. We used to live together. Hindu women play garba in trains and airports; no one objects. The Constitution allows everyone to practice their religion. What is the Maharashtra Chief Minister doing? This is just politics of distraction. They are trying to hide the scam by their minister in Pune," he said. (ANI)

