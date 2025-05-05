New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss certain issues related to the state government requiring approvals from the Centre.

The meeting took place at the residence of Shah, who is also the Union minister for cooperation.

"Met our leader, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah in New Delhi today, as a follow up of some important issues of government of Maharashtra which require approvals from the government of India," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Earlier, Fadnavis chaired a brainstorming session in the national capital on setting up the Bhonsala University in Nagpur.

The university is being planned by the Nagpur-based Central Hindu Military Education Society that runs the Bhonsala Military School.

The interactive session was moderated by Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge.

Several academic experts were present at the meeting.

"Chaired and interacted at a workshop in New Delhi, on Distinct Deemed University to be established in Maharashtra today. Also, heard and welcomed the views of various eminent experts from the education sector," Fadnavis said on X.

In his post on X, Chauthaiwale said, "Today in Delhi, I moderated a brain storming session chaired by Maharashtra's dynamic CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji, a mentor of an ambitious project of setting up world class "BHONSALA UNIVERSITY" in Nagpur. Several prominent academicians of the country gave their valuable inputs," Chauthaiwale said.

