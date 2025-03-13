New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought central assistance to develop Gadchiroli as a mining hub.

Fadnavis said Gadchiroli was emerging as a steel city following the efforts of the state government.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Police Arrest 2 Men for Raping, Molesting British Woman at Hotel in Mahipalpur After Befriending Her Online.

The state government is keen on developing Gadchiroli as a mining hub, he said and urged the prime minister to extend central assistance for the initiative.

Fadnavis thanked Modi for selecting Mumbai as the venue of the first ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, to be held from May 1-4.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Dalit Man Thrashed, Paraded Naked for Affair With Married Woman in Sabarkantha, FIR Registered.

He also extended his gratitude to the prime minister for the decision to set up the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)