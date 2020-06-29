Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday inaugurated 'Project PLATINA', world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

"Project PLATINA'-World's Largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients was today launched by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," state Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,949 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Crosses 86,000-Mark.

Convalescent plasma therapy is now coming up as one of the most important methods in the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients in the absence of definite treatment or drugs for the same.

"This is the world's largest trial cum treatment project, which is to benefit 500 lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra," said the CMO in a series of tweets.

Also Read | Tax Earned from Petrol And Diesel is Being Spent on Healthcare, Generating Employment, Says Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

The trial will be carried out in 17 medical colleges under Medical Education and Drugs Department and 4 medical colleges of BMC in Mumbai (21 centres), it added.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies thereby fighting infection and helping critically ill patients recover, the CMO said.

Maharashtra has a total of 1,64,626 COVID-19 cases of which 7,429 patients have succumbed to the infection, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday. There are 70,622 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)