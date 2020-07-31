Pune, July 31: A 29-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Pune gave birth to two healthy children at a city hospital on Friday. The lady was admitted to a private hospital in Pune earlier but upon testing, she was found positive for COVID-19 and hence was shifted to Sonavane hospital on Thursday. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Eid-Ul-Azha Greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Wishes Her Good Health and Prosperity.

Following this, she gave birth to two healthy children early Friday morning.

Government-run Sonavane hospital is dedicated to COVID-19 positive pregnant women in the city. Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,496 COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths Today : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,48,454 active COVID cases in Maharashtra as it continues to be the worst-affected state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)