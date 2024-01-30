Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Dighi Hills here on Tuesday witnessed a breathtaking display of para jumps by serving and veteran personnel of the Bombay Sappers.

Commemorating 100 years of the iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group, over 100 paratroopers of the elite 411 (Independent) Para Field Company, including seven senior veterans, undertook static line and free fall jumps to kickstart the events marking the Reunion, a four-yearly event bringing together the entire Bombay Sapper fraternity.

Officers and troops rubbed shoulders with each other in this daring display of guts and courage, a testimony that the safety and security of the nation are in capable hands.

While the serving personnel represented the secure present and a well-thought-through future, the veterans led by the 75-year-old former Engineer-in-Chief, Lt Gen RR Goswami, symbolised the unwavering grit and resolve of 'The Bombay Sappers' to deliver at all costs.

Brig SR Mazgaonkar at 74 years old, Brig. RG Divekar at 66 years old, and the former Central Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Yogendra Dimri at 61 years old, defied age to partake in this remarkable display of bravery and belongingness. One female serving officer posted at BEG & Centre also carried out the jump to commemorate the event.

Along with the paratroopers were the paramotor pilots, who had recently completed the East-West Kutch to Kibithu Paramotor Expedition as an ode to the War Memorial's Centenary.

The paramotors enamoured the audience, who were spellbound by their low-level flying and acrobatics. Dighi Hills, which serves as a training area for the Bombay Sappers, had a festive air about it with displays of the traditional Gatka and Malkhamb enthralling the audience, which included numerous school and college children besides serving and veteran officers, JCOs and other ranks along with their families.

The exhilarating PT display by the BEG instructors had everyone holding their breaths while applauding the agility and grace on display. BEG Commandant Brig Dilip Patwardhan, on completing the jump, spoke of the significance of the war memorial, referring to it as a 'Shraddha Sthaan', a symbol of sacrifice, valour and selfless service. He said that the Memorial, which serves as the logo of the Bombay Sappers, was erected in February 1923 and has recently been expanded to include the names of gallant bravehearts of the Bombay Sappers who have made the Supreme Sacrifice for the Nation.

The scenic environment of the hills and the pristine Gurnam Lake nearby were witness to the joy and rejoicing of the real-life heroes who unquestioningly gave up their today for our tomorrow. (ANI)

