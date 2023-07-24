Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old doctor from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost more than Rs 1.9 lakh to cyber fraudsters while buying cosmetics on an online application, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Cheetah Deaths at Kuno National Park: Radio Collars of Six Cheetahs at KNP Removed for Health Examination, Says Forest Officials.

Based on a complaint, the Naupada police on Sunday registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

Also Read | US Dog Attack: Unarmed Black Man Was Attacked by a Police K-9 Dog Despite Surrendering in Ohio.

The complainant placed an order for cosmetics on an application on July 22 and received a call and message about an offer, he said.

The caller informed the complainant that she was eligible to receive a gift on her purchase if she carried out a transaction online, he said.

The woman allegedly lost Rs 1.92 lakh in six transactions through various e-wallets, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)