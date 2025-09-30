Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Mumbai Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person as the Maharashtra BJP filed a complaint against an X post by the State Congress showing a BJP office on fire amid protests.

Maharashtra BJP Social Media Cell Coordinator Prakash Gade filed the complaint alleging incitement of violence.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Durga Puja Celebrations at Iconic Kali Mandir and Shiva Temple in Delhi's CR Park Area on Ashtami.

The FIR was registered at Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai under Sections 192, 353(1) and 353(2) (provocation to cause riot and public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sharing a copy of the FIR on X, Maharashtra BJP Spokesperson Advocate Aniket Nikam wrote, "Not just talking, but showing by taking an action. This is a direct warning to those attempting to disrupt the peace of this state... BJP workers stand with Maharashtra."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Woman Flees Home After Husband Beats Her for Hiding Sex Toy, Alleges In-Laws Demanded Dowry for Her Return; FIR Registered.

The post in question depicted a BJP office on fire amid Ladakh statehood protests, Uttarakhand paper leak protests and Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Referring to the recent protests in Leh in Ladakh, where the protestors set the BJP office on fire, Maharashtra Congress wrote, "The BJP should not see the end of the people. Otherwise, just as the Gen Z in Leh set the BJP office on fire, a similar situation will arise across the entire country."

Maharashtra Congress' jibe at the BJP came after the September 24 protests in Leh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted amid the clashes. The police fired at the protestors, leading to four casualties.

Police arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike raising the demands, accusing him of orchestrating the violence.

Congress has extended support to Wangchuk, demanding his release and targeting the Centre over the situation in the Union Territory.

Earlier, alleging that Ladakh's amazing people, culture, and traditions are "under attack by the BJP and RSS," Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to "give them the 6th Schedule."

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Ladakh's amazing people, culture, and traditions are under attack by the BJP and RSS. Ladakhis asked for a voice. The BJP responded by killing four young men and jailing Sonam Wangchuk. Stop the killing. Stop the violence. Stop the intimidation. Give Ladakh a voice. Give them the 6th Schedule." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)