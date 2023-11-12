Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a building here on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out in a godown in the Shukrawarpeth area of Pune city.

The fire was, however, brought under control and was contained using three fire tenders and two water tankers, they said.

No casualties were reported in the incident at the time of filing this report.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

