Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): A fire broke out on Friday night in a godown in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune, Maharashtra.

Soon after receiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately reached to the spot with fire tenders and engaged in the firefighting operations. Upon the swift response, the fire was brought under control.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, the reason for fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai.

"The efforts to control the massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, are underway," the official said on Saturday.

Fire officer SL Patil said that they are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible.

"Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known," Patil said.

The incident was reported at 11 pm on Friday night, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire. (ANI)

