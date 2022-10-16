Virar, October 16: Four members of a family slipped into the Vaitarna river ghat, in Virar, on Sunday, where two of them died.

According to Virar Police, all four members were taking selfies, when the incident took place.

"Two members of the family managed to escape, while the other two died due to drowning," stated Virar Police. Both bodies have been recovered by the police.

Further investigation is underway.

