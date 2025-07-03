Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): An investigation by the Maharashtra government has found out that a total of 2,289 women government employees were beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme, state development minister Aditi Tatkare said in a written reply to the Maharashtra assembly.

Upon identification, the benefits of the scheme were discontinued for the women, Tatkare said.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the Women and Child Development Department and the Government of Maharashtra, aims to provide financial support to eligible women across the state.

Under the scheme, women from age group 21 to 65 are given financial benefit of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer for improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their decisive role in the family.

Earlier today, in a major move to boost industrial development and job creation in Maharashtra, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved investment proposals worth Rs 1,35,371.58 crore in thrust sectors and high-technology-based industries.

These projects are expected to generate around 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that these projects would promote technological innovation, research, development, and employment generation, strengthening Maharashtra's industrial ecosystem.

The 12th meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, formed under the CM's leadership to approve incentives under the Package Scheme of Incentives (PSI) and thrust sector policies for large and mega projects, was held today in the committee hall at the state legislature.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries O.P. Gupta (Finance), Rajgopal Deora (Planning), and other senior officials from various departments were present.

A total of 19 large, mega, and ultra-mega projects were considered for special incentives based on their investment scale and employment potential. Of these, 17 projects were approved. The projects include manufacturing in semiconductors, silicon ingots and wafers, solar cells and modules, EV components, lithium-ion batteries, aerospace and defence equipment, textiles, green steel, and greenfield gas-to-chemicals production.

These 17 approved projects will bring in investments worth Rs 1,35,371.58 crore and create approximately 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in Maharashtra. (ANI)

