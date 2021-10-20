Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday visited Badrinath Temple.

In a tweet, Koshyari informed, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited Lord Badrinath at Badrinath Temple today and performed Shayan Aarti."

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped and shifted to safer places.

According to the administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the highway to re-open. Rain continues to lash the state and Badrinath received fresh snowfall this morning. (ANI)

