Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): In an effort to promote a culture of reading and to foster the development, preservation, and propagation of the Marathi language, the government has declared that October 15, the birth anniversary of the late former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, shall be observed as 'Reading Inspiration Day'.

This initiative aims to inspire and encourage reading among the populace.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deadlock Ends; Chirag Paswan Likely To Get 25-26 Seats, Announcement Expected on October 11.

"Let's take a step forward, let's make Marathi the language of knowledge" is the central theme of this year's initiative.

All ministerial departments of the state government, as well as all government/semi-government offices under their jurisdiction, government institutions/boards, public undertakings, all commissioners and all district collectors' offices will organise various activities to celebrate 'Reading Inspiration Day'. Programs will be organised both online and in person, as stated in the release.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Holds Training Sessions for Returning Officers Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

According to the release, on the occasion of Reading Inspiration Day, the program will not be limited to fine literature alone, but will also encompass subjects such as science, technology, management, environment, health, computer science, and space science. Employment-oriented activities will be implemented to attract the maximum number of young people.

In these workshops, topics such as translation writing, professional writing, e-books, self-publishing, online book sales, code writing, and short film/documentary writing will be covered. Along with this, lectures, seminars, readings, group discussions, book exhibitions, and the creation of 'Marathi Vachan Katta' will be organised, as well as Marathi virtual/live literary conferences.

With the aim of maximising the use of the Marathi language, programs will be organised to increase awareness about the use of the Marathi language in judicial transactions, government administration, media, etc.

"For organising these programs, help will be taken from literary organisations like Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh, Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, Dakshin Maharashtra Sahitya Sabha and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Programs will be organised in libraries, colleges, technical colleges, and diploma institutes. The relevant institutions under the jurisdiction of the School Education Department will also organise various programs to enhance the reading culture. Along with this, institutions under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation/Municipality will also organise various programs," said Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary, Marathi Language Department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)