Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Days after a case was registered against former Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra for allegedly delivering a controversial speech, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the state government will consider barring such people from speaking at events.

"Sharjeel should have been stopped by former Magistrate who was present there (Elgar Parishad). Strict action will be taken based on FIR by the government. The government will consider barring such people from speaking at events while granting permission for any programme," Pawar said during a press conference here.

A case was registered against Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra for delivering a controversial speech at the Elgaar Parishad event in Pune on January 30. (ANI)

