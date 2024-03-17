Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): A history-sheeter was allegedly shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Maharastra's Pune district in what appears to be the fallout of a personal enmity, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Indapur town on Saturday evening.

Sharing details of the incident, Pune Rural Police Superintendent of Poice (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh said, "A history-sheeter, identified as Avinash Dhanve (31) was shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Indapur of Pune district yesterday night. Prime facie, this appears to be a case involving previous enmity between two rival groups."

"We have identified eight people who were seen on the CCTV. A team has been formed to nab the accused," SP Deshmukh said.

"Further investigations are underway,' he said. (ANI)

