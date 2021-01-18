Mumbai, January 18: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said they were gathering information about leaked chats allegedly between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta and a meeting would be held on Tuesday to decided the next course of action.

The minister alleged that some highly sensitive things including the Balakot airstrike and the Pulwama terror attack have been mentioned in the purported chats. TRP Scam Case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta Hospitalised at JJ hospital in Mumbai.

"We are looking as to how Arnab Goswami got access to such sensitive information. We have called a meeting tomorrow to decide our next course of action," he said.

The purported WhatsApp conversations are part of the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police in the court in the TRP case.

