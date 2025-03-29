Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) An IPS officer from Maharashtra and his relative died in a road accident in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana on Saturday, police said.

Sudhakar Pathare, currently posted in Mumbai Police, was travelling in a four-wheeler to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The vehicle was involved in a collision with a bus coming in the opposite direction, leading to their deaths, a senior police official said.

The Telangana Police have informed their Maharashtra counterpart after the incident. The bodies were shifted to a primary health centre (PHC) at Kalwakurthy in Telangana, police said.

