Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A 46-year-old lawyer on Saturday committed suicide by hanging himself using a rope from a ceiling hook at his house in Sadar area here in Maharashtra, police said.

The body of Santosh Kinnake was found hanging by his teacher wife after she returned home around 10 AM, an official said.

The exact cause behind Kinnake taking the extreme step is under investigation, he said.

