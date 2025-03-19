Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has raised concerns over the Election Commission's decision to conduct separate by-elections for five casual vacancies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

As per the letter, Danve notes, "On March 3' 2025, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for by-elections to fill five casual vacancies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, elected by the Legislative Assembly constituency. As per the said notification, elections for the concerned seats are scheduled to be held on March 27, 2025. In this regard, the Election Commission has decided to conduct separate by-elections for Mr Amsha Padvi (retirement date: Jury 7, 202g) and Mr Rajesh Witekar (retirement date: July 27, 2o3o), as their terms of office are different."

Danve states, "However, Mr. Pravin Datke, Mr. Ramesh Karhad, and Mr. Gopichand Padarkar, whose terms of office are identical (retirement date: May 13, 2026), are also subjected to separate by-elections. In light of this decision, we request the Election Commission clarity".

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Danve has sought clarity on several points, questioning the legality and transparency of the Election Commission's decision.

He questions, "Under Article 171(3Xd) of the Indian constitution and the relevant provisions of Indian electoral laws, what legal provision allows for separate by-elections for members whose term of office ends on the same date?"

He asks, "What judicial precedent or electoral practice has the Election Commission followed in similar cases in the past?"

He also enquires as to what is the rationale behind conducting separate elections instead of a single election for vacancies arising on the same date.

He has also sought to know what measures the Election Commission has implemented to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process that remains free from bias.

In his letter, Danve emphasized the need for clarity to ensure that the electoral process remains just and equitable for all political parties.

He notes, "To uphold the principles of the Indian constitution and the established electoral process and to ensure that all political parties receive equal and just opportunities, we request the. Election Commission to provide our party with the necessary information regarding the above-mentioned concerns at the earliest." (ANI)

