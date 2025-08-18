Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Lodha Foundation on Monday inaugurated the Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute (LMSI) in Mumbai, marking the establishment of India's first privately funded mathematics research institute.

Abhishek Lodha, CEO and MD of Lodha Developers, highlighted the institute's vision, stating it will be led by Dr. Kumar Murty and involve top researchers and mathematicians worldwide.

He noted strong interest from the Indian diaspora and international community, reflecting excitement about the institute's future impact on mathematics.

"The institute will be headed by Dr Kumar Murthy... Leading researchers, theoretical mathematicians, and other mathematicians worldwide will be involved. We are seeing a huge amount of interest... shows how much the Indian diaspora, as well as international mathematicians, are interested and excited to see how this institute shapes up," he said.

Dr. V Kumar Murty, a renowned mathematician, emphasised the institute's importance, saying it unites various forces in mathematical innovation.

He stated the institution will channel these movements effectively, boosting creativity and proving to be a game-changer for Indian mathematics.

Dr. V Kumar Murty stated, "It is a very important thing because it crystallises many forces that are at play. It brings together the movements that are happening in mathematical innovation and channels them in such a way that they become more effective and creative. An institution like this is going to be extremely important, like a game changer, almost, in Indian mathematics."

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha welcomed the new initiative, highlighting Aryabhatta's legacy of zero and praising Dr. Manjul as a world-class mathematician joining the institute.

Maharashtra's Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "I welcome this new initiative on behalf of the Maharashtra government and the Central government. Aryabhatta gave the world zero, and now Dr. Manjul, a world-level mathematician of the same calibre, has joined this organisation. We can see what will be the future of this organisation..." (ANI)

