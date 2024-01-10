Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 98 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, the health department said.

At 47, Mumbai circle logged the highest number of infections, followed by 24 in Pune circle, 12 in Nashik circle, and six in Nagpur, while four cases each were reported from Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Pune and Ahmednagar reported one fatality each due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra has so far reported 250 cases of JN.1 sub-variant with Pune topping the tally.

