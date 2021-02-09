Palghar, Feb 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a 45-year- old man for allegedly killing his wife and her paramour here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the accused returned home in Saphala village early from work and found his wife with the man, who was his brother-in-law.

In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly hacked both of them to death with an axe, the official from Saphala police station said.

His neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case was registered against the accused on charge of murder, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)