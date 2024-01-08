Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Uran in Maharashtra's Raigad on Monday.

Meanwhile, fire tenders are present at the spot. A dousing operation is underway.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Government Committed to Development of Citizens Living in Tribal Areas, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)