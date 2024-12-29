A massive fire broke out at a factory near Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Palghar district on Sunday evening, December 29. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown. There were no reports of injuries or casualties so far. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing thick black smoke covering the skies. Local media reported that fire dousing operations are underway. More details are awaited. Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Factory Near Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra, No Casualties (Watch Video).

