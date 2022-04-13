Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Social Justice Minister of Maharashtra and leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dhananjay Munde was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he suddenly fainted on Tuesday.

However, on his way to the hospital to meet Munde, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the media persons that he (Munde) did not suffer a heart attack, but will be shifted to the ICU by the evening.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: 28 People Hospitalised After Consuming Soft Drinks at Fair of ‘Buddo Mata Temple’ in Mubarikpur.

"There is no need to worry. Dhananjay Munde will be shifted from ICU by the evening," Ajit Pawar said.

"He did not have a minor attack. He fainted and as he became unconscious, he was immediately taken to the hospital," he added.

Also Read | Xiaomi Assures Full Co-Operation With ED on Alleged Tax Evasion Probe: Report.

Munde was also diagnosed positive for Coronvairus in June 2020 and March 2021, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)