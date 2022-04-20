Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): MNS party chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday held a meeting of leaders from Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and other divisions regarding his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

According to MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, the MNS chief decided to perform 'Maha aarti' at their local temples across the state, on May 3, using loudspeakers, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.

"We are planning. We have visited Ayodhya before. We saw what could happen if a large number of office-bearers came," Thackeray told the mediapersons.

On May 3 ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques, he said, "A meeting of the ministers will be held on the background of the 3rd. Let's see what they decide. It is not appropriate to talk until the government rules come, we will talk later."

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers will perform 'Maha aarti' at their local temples across the state, on May 3, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The 'aarti' will be performed using loudspeakers," said MNS leader Nitin Sardesai.

In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray had on Sunday said that the Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray said.

The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers"."I only have to say to the Hindus across India to wait till May 3. And after that, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all such mosques that don't take down the loudspeakers," he said.

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray will hold a meeting with the party's top leaders at his residence on Tuesday, said party sources.

According to sources, in today's meeting, a strategy will be prepared on the issues of the May 3 ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques, a party meeting scheduled to be held on May 1 in Aurangabad and his upcoming Ayodhya visit in June.

After the MNS chief reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3, the state Home Department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission. (ANI)

