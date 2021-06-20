Nagpur, Jun 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed and his two friends were seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a road-divider on an over-bridge on Wardha Road here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the SUV driver Garudshankar Mishra (33) failed to spot a road divider in the Manish Nagar area, an official said, adding the trio was looking for a hotel.

The deceased was identified as Manish Pillewar who breathed his last in a hospital, the official said.

A case was registered by Sonegaon police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

