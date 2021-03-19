Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) A total of 2,00,718 people were vaccinated in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the state's overall inoculation tally to 38,40,707 since the drive started on January 16, as per figures released by the state health department on Friday.

Of those vaccinated, 1,18,414 were senior citizens, 30,307 were in the 40 years plus age group with comorbidities, 10,217 were health care workers and 16,848 frontline workers.

The state also administered the second dose of the vaccine to 9,044 health care workers and 16,848 frontline workers.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes 8,78,629 health care workers and 5,84,579 frontline workers who received their first dose, and 3,98,046 health care workers and 1,20,386 frontline workers who got the second one.

As many as 3,10,711 people with comorbidities in the age group of 40-60 and 15,48,356 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far under the drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)