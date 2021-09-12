Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Part of a four-storey building collapsed in the Rabodi area of Thane district on Sunday.

Three persons received injuries who were later rescued by the fire department and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) team.

Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

