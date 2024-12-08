Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Hindu society in Navi Mumbai took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the atrocities on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh.

People from the Hindu community participated in it and expressed their dissent over the matter.

During the protest, ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) representative Advaita Chaitanya Maharaj said that nowadays, the tolerance of Hindus has become their biggest weakness and that it was the duty of all Hindus to come to the street and demand justice for Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangladesh on the charges of sedition.

Maharaj stated that there was a need for all Hindus to come together and register their protest against this atrocity and that the Indian government would not do anything until Hindus take to the streets over this matter.

"The tolerance of Hindus has become their biggest weakness today... It is the duty of all Hindus to come to the street and demand justice for Chinmoy Krishna Das...There is a need for all Hindus to come together and register their protest against this atrocity... The Indian government will not do anything until Hindus take to the streets... There are about 100 crore Hindus in the whole country, and if even half of them come out on the streets, the world will realise the power of Hindus," he said.

Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.Another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka.

The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack on late Friday night.India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

