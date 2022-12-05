Palghar, December 5: The Maharashtra Police arrested five people for brutally thrashing a thief in the Pelhar region of Maharashtra's Nalasopara.

According to the local police, the case dates around December 1, which came to light after a purported video of people allegedly beating the thief started making rounds on the Internet. Uttarakhand Shocker: Four Minors Consume Poisonous Panwar Plant Beans in Haridwar; Three Dead, One Critical.

Watch Thief Brutally thrashed in Palghar, 5 Arrested (Disturbing):

Meanwhile, the police have also registered a case against the victim on the theft charges. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Four Ayyappa Devotees Killed, 15 Others Injured As Mini-Truck Overturns in Bapatla.

"A thief was severely injured after people thrashed him in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara in Palghar, four days ago, the video is now viral over the Internet. A case has been registered against the victim on the theft charges, and five other people were also arrested for beating the thief," the police said.

The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)