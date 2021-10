Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): A portion of the under-construction bridge in the Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur collapsed on Tuesday.

According to the police, no casualty has been reported so far.

More details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

