Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Maharashtra on Monday revised guidelines under Break the Chain programme for Corona Restriction and said that those under the age of 18 would be required to show identity cards to establish proof of age for entering malls in the state.

"As immunization of boys and girls under 18 years of age has not yet started in the state, boys and girls under 18 years of age will be required to show their Aadhaar card, PAN card or school and college identity card as proof of age when entering the mall," a release said.

The state government has allowed malls to reopen from August 15, but said that only those fully vaccinated with be given entry.

"All shopping malls in the state are allowed to remain open till 10 pm," it further stated.

"Displaying the vaccination certificate at the entrance of the mall stating that the staff working and the citizens entering the malls must have completed both the doses of Corona Preventive Vaccination and 14 days after taking the second dose," it further stated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday announced that all public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

The BMC in its notification has warned that the actions will be taken if the COVID-19 protocols would not be followed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, after a gap of four months.

Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination. (ANI)

