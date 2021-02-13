Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 3,611 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the state's caseload to 20,60,186, a health official said.

As many as 38 new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,489.

Of new deaths, 17 were from the past 48 hours, three in the last week, while 18 deaths had taken place even earlier, the official said.

A total of 1,773 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,74,248.

The state is now left with 33,269 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 95.83 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 529 fresh cases during the day while six persons died due to COVID-19 in the state capital.

With this, the total count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,13,431 and the death toll to 11,415.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 933 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,03,420 and fatality count to 19,672.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,80,841 with a death count of 5,170.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,08,146 and death toll at 11,666.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,631 cases and 4,038 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 76,098 and death count at 2,014.

Latur division has reported 83,611 cases until now and 2,478 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 76,870 cases while 1,648 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 2,12,423 infections and 4,718 fatalities so far.

With 53,410 coronavirus tests conducted on Saturday, the state so far has carried out 1,52,72,826 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,60,186, new cases: 3,611, death toll: 51,489, discharged: 19,74,248, active cases: 33,269, people tested so far: 1,52,72,826.

