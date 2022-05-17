Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 266 new coronavirus infections, more than double the 129 cases recorded a day earlier, taking the infection tally of the state to 78,81,235.

With no fatality reported on account of the pandemic, the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,855 for the second consecutive day, a health department official said.

Mumbai accounted for 158 of the new cases.

So far, 77,31,829 persons have recovered in the state including 241 since previous evening.

Maharashtra's active caseload is now 1,551, up from 1,526 on Monday.

There are no actives cases at present in the districts of Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia.

The COVID-19 death rate in the state is 1.87 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 8,05,72,867, including 20,857 conducted since previous evening.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: New cases: 266; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 1,551; Tests conducted: 20,857.

