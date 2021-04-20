Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343, he said.

Out of the 519 fatalities, 307 occurred in the last 48 hours and 114 last week, while 98 deaths took place in period before the last week, but were added to the toll now, the official said.

Also, 54,224 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 32,13,464, he said.

With this, Maharashtra's active cases increased to 6,83,856, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 7,192 new cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,94,059 and the toll to 12,446.

With 2,65,925 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,43,41,736, the official said.

Currently, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine, while 27,690 people are in institutional quarantine in the state, the health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.14 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.55 per cent, the department said.

The states positivity rate is 16.27 per cent, it said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 16,202 cases and 115 deaths, taking the count of cases to 12,35,843 and the fatalities to 21,907, he said.

Areas under the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation adjoining Mumbai reported 36 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 8,601 cases, including 2,122 in Nashik city, while 2,033 infections were registered in Ahmednagar district.

Out of 116 fresh deaths in the division, 28 were from Nashik district followed by Ahmednagar and Nandurbar districts at 16 each, the health official said.

The Pune division saw 13,338 fresh infections, including 5,218 in Pune city.

Out of 93 deaths in the division, 45 deaths were from Solapur city alone followed by 21 in Pune city, the official said.

TheKolhapur division added 2,445 new cases, while Aurangabad division reported 3,083 infections. The Latur division reported 4,336 cases along with 65 deaths.

Out of the 65 deaths in the Latur division, 21 were from Nanded district, 16 from Beed and 12 Osmanabad district, he said.

The caseload of the Akola division increased by 2,400.

TheNagpur division registered 11,692 new cases of COVID-19, including 5,353 in Nagpur city. The division also reported 61 deaths of which 18 were in Nagpur city and 16 in Bhandara district, the official said.

As many as 146 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra so far. Of these, 114 have died, he added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures as follows: Total cases 39,60,359, new cases 62,097, deaths 61,343, recoveries 32,13,464, active cases 6,83,856, people tested so far 2,43,41,736.

