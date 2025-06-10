Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of infection since January 1 this year to 1,593, the state public health department said.

Of the latest cases, 32 were recorded in Mumbai, 23 in Pune, nine in Pimpri Chinchwad, four each in Kalyan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three each in Thane, Nagpur and Satara, two in Chandrapur, and one each in Raigad, Gondia, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Spy YouTuber Moves Court, Seeks Regular Bail.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 was 18,103, the health department said.

The total number of patients in Mumbai since January stood at 719, including 713 cases reported in May alone, the department said.

Also Read | 'Never Thought NCP Would Split', Says Sharad Pawar After Nephew Ajit Pawar Joins Shiv Sena-BJP Coalition Government in 2023.

With the latest casualty, 19 persons have died from the ailment since the start of the year, 17 of whom had co-morbidities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)