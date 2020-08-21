Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 14,161 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,57,450.

The state's capital Mumbai reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases of coronavirus on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 1,235 recoveries and 42 deaths reported in Mumbai.

The total number of positive cases increase to 1,34,223 in Mumbai, including 18,297 active cases, 1,08,268 recovered cases and 7,353 deaths, the BMC said. (ANI)

