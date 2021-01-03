Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,42,136 on Sunday with the addition of 3,282 new cases, the state health department said.

With 35 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,666.

A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,36,999, the department said in a release.

The state now has 54,317 active cases.

