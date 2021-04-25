Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 66,191 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 832 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 42,95,027 and the toll to 64,760, the state health department said.

The state is now left with 6,98,354 active cases.

A total of 61,450 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 35,30,060, the department said in a release.

A record 2,89 535 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 2,57,49,543, it said.

Of the 832 fatalities, 360 occurred in the last 48 hours.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 82.19 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported 5,498 cases during the day, raising the tally to 6,27,644 while 64 fatalities pushed the toll to 12,790, it said.

Mumbai division, including the city and satellite towns, reported 14,296 fresh cases, raising the caseload to 13,15,899 while 144 deaths increased the toll to 22,625.

Nashik division reported 9,937 new cases, including 3,051 in Nashik city, while Pune division added 14,028 infections, including4,653 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 3,047 cases, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 3,636 cases, Latur division 4,644, Akola division 3,414, and Nagpur 13,189, including 5,132 cases in Nagpur city.

COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases 42,95,027, deaths 64,760, recoveries 35,30,060, active 6,98,354, total tests 2,57,49,543, tests today 2,89,535.

