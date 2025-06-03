Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Maharashtra government is planning to set up a Mahabazar in the state, inspired by international models such as Rungis International Market in Paris and Royal Flora Holland in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The project aims to modernise market management, boost exports, and improve the overall efficiency of the agricultural marketing system.

The key objectives are to promote export-oriented production technologies, post-harvest management, and international-grade packaging infrastructure for fruits, vegetables, and flowers, provide vital information on certifications, quality standards, and market demands to farmers and exporters and offer guidance, training programs, and support to new exporters and farmers.

A detailed study is proposed to understand modern market management, technical know-how, strategic decision-making, and their implementation, with a view to adapting these models to suit Indian requirements.

The Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board is actively working to boost the export of fruits, vegetables, and flowers produced in the state.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government has directed all departments to prepare a vision document for "Viksit Maharashtra 2047," aligned with the Union Government's vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The document will focus on a phase-wise vision, with short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans to achieve the goal of a developed Maharashtra by 2047.

"This will be on the lines of the Union Government's scheme of Viksit Bharat 2047 as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set a 150-day time period from May 6 to October 2, to prepare the document, which will primarily focus on a phase-wise vision.

The first phase includes a long-term vision or plan for developed Maharashtra by 2047.The midterm phase includes vision or plans to prepare a plan for Maharashtra 2035, when state will complete its 75 years of its foundation.

The third phase includes short term plan to prepare a vision document for October 2029, when the present government will complete its five years' term.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam where he said that all the states should work together to make India a developed country and achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Prime Minister Modi said that we should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and only then would we be able to make the country a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

