Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Maharashtra will soon bring a law to curb cow smuggling and repeat offenders in such cases will be slapped with the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Minister Pankaj Bhoyar said on Monday.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion by BJP's Shrikant Bharatiya in the legislative council, Bhoyar said the state recorded 2,498 cases related to cow slaughter, transportation and sale of beef from 2022 to June 2025.

He said 4,678 people were arrested during the same period, and 1,724 tonnes of beef were seized.

"Repeat offenders arrested for the same crime (cow slaughter, smuggling and sale) for the third time will be slapped with the MCOCA," said Bhoyar, the Minister of State for Home (Rural).

"We will bring a law to curb cow smuggling, and it will be passed in the coming session," he said.

BJP MLC Bharatiya said "social activists" and gaurakshaks (cow protectors) are also being booked.

Bhoyar said if gaurakshaks, who do social work on their own, are booked, the instances will be studied, and cases against them will be withdrawn.

