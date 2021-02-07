Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Nagpur crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons and seized banned Mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 1.67 lakh and a country- made pistol from them, an official said, adding another accused is on the run.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Sahil Sheikh Mehmood (21) and Nikhil Sawadia (21).

Police also seized two scooters from the duo, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. PRI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)