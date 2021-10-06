Nagpur, Oct 5 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Nagpur Police who seized 75 gm of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 7.17 lakh from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Sohel Akhtar alias Babu Abdul Javed (28) and Nitin Kishore Karingwar (30), were arrested from a lodge on Monday evening.

They are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

